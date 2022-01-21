NC DHHS Flu
Towing companies gearing up for another round of winter weather this weekend

Friday’s winter weather could also make driving conditions difficult, which means all hands are on deck across Mecklenburg County.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Towing companies are preparing for another weekend of winter weather and getting cars and trucks out of a jam.

Business was booming this week for Larry Campbell’s Towing and Recovery. Last Sunday’s winter weather led to slick and icy roads which meant more calls for service.

“Wrench outs mostly out of the ditches or people hitting black ice and driving too fast for conditions,” said Teresa Vanderlip who works for Larry Campbell’s Towing and Recovery.

Friday’s winter weather could also make driving conditions difficult, which means all hands are on deck across Mecklenburg County.

“We have to make sure our trucks are gassed up and ready to go, and fluids are good, and our drivers are ready to go, and we’ve got everything we need on the trucks for recovering vehicles, making sure we’ve got people to cover 24-hour shifts that’s the main thing,” she said.

Drivers are working around the clock -- responding to accidents, helping police, and getting cars out of ditches and other difficult situations.

They mainly focus on the university area and highways such as I-485 but if they’re called elsewhere, Vanderlip says they’re happy to assist.

“We help out when we can, highway patrol, we run those too within a certain area,” she said. “We’re running the city and highway patrol calls.”

Rain, snow, sleet, or shine - they’re reminding people to pump their brakes lightly when braking -- and move over if they see crews working on the side of the road - it’s the law.

“They need to slow down because the officers are out there and our drivers are out there and they all would like to go home to their family at the end of the day. I would really like to ask that everybody just slow down especially when you see emergency vehicles. Move over into the other lane,” she said.

