Tom Clark, former Davidson College professor known worldwide for gnome sculptures, dies at 93

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Tom Clark, known as a long-time professor at Davidson College and around the world for his gnome sculptures, has died. He was 93 years old.

Clark was born in Elizabethtown, but earned a degree at Davidson College in 1949, according to the school’s Archives and Special Collections website.

He also earned degrees from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Afterward, he began training in sculptures at colleges in Boston, London, and Aberdeen, Scotland.

Clark taught at Davidson College for 28 years, focusing on theology and religious art. Several sources say he was a favorite among students, known for humor.

His gnome work started in 1978 with a sculpture he did for fun. He build a worldwide reputation for his gnomes and “Woodspirits” over the decades and was the lead artist for Cairn Studio.

According to Davidson College Archives, his figurines were sold in more than 5,000 stores throughout the United States, as well as through Europe and Japan.

Clark was featured on Carolina Camera segment in Nov. 2021 to talk about the history of his sculptures.

Funeral arrangements for Clark have not yet been announced.

