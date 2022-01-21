NC DHHS Flu
Suspect accused in woman's stabbing death at Calif. furniture store has criminal history in the Carolinas

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man identified by police as the suspect in the murder of Brianna Kupfer was arrested Wednesday in Pasadena, California, police said.

That man, Shawn Laval Smith, has a long arrest record here in the Carolinas, and right here in Charlotte.

Several of the charges Smith faced in North Carolina were later dismissed, the most serious being “assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill”.

That charge was later dismissed by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office, according to court records, because of a lack of evidence.

Smith, 31, was identified Tuesday by the LAPD and city officials as the suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Kupfer last Thursday.

According to CBS Los Angeles, she was working alone at a furniture store when police say she was stabbed to death by someone who entered the store.

According to records, Smith was out on a $50,000 bond for a 2019 case in South Carolina for allegedly discharging a firearm into a car.

Police said the attack appeared to be random, and Smith and Kupfer did not know each other.

