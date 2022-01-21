StarMed closing nearly all Mecklenburg Co. testing, vaccine locations Friday due to winter weather
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Health is closing nearly all of its Charlotte area COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations due to Friday’s expected winter weather.
According to StarMed, the Tuckaseegee Road location will be the only one open Friday in Mecklenburg County. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Onslow County, the Jacksonville location will open on a delay, operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cloudy, damp and cold conditions will persist and there could be a few sprinkles or flurries at any point Friday as temperatures hover near 32ۥ degrees all day long.
Heading into the late-day hours, a band of snow will develop across the region this evening.
