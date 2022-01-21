NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

StarMed closing nearly all Mecklenburg Co. testing, vaccine locations Friday due to winter weather

According to StarMed, the Tuckaseegee Road location will be the only one open Friday in Mecklenburg County.
StarMed is closing all but its Tuckaseegee Road testing and vaccine locations in Mecklenburg...
StarMed is closing all but its Tuckaseegee Road testing and vaccine locations in Mecklenburg County on Friday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Health is closing nearly all of its Charlotte area COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations due to Friday’s expected winter weather.

According to StarMed, the Tuckaseegee Road location will be the only one open Friday in Mecklenburg County. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Onslow County, the Jacksonville location will open on a delay, operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cloudy, damp and cold conditions will persist and there could be a few sprinkles or flurries at any point Friday as temperatures hover near 32ۥ degrees all day long.

Heading into the late-day hours, a band of snow will develop across the region this evening.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing delays and switches to remote...
CMS, other school districts switch to remote learning Friday due to winter weather
The snow and sleet outlook for the WBTV viewing area looks to be minor.
First Alerts in play for showers Thursday, light snow Friday night
CMPD officers arrested and charged Vincent Wolfe with assault on a female and assault on a minor.
Charlotte Fire captain accused of assaulting wife, teen son in domestic violence arrest

Latest News

Edwin Lee Jones
Authorities: $5.3M bond given to Mooresville man accused of sexual assault over 30 years
Camren Ford
Gastonia man accused of stabbing 67-year-old woman in her home
Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing delays and switches to remote...
CMS, other school districts switch to remote learning Friday due to winter weather
A possible water main break was seen in the 9000 block of Statesville Road early Friday morning.
Slick road conditions possible in Charlotte area Friday morning