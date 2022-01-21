Slick road conditions possible in Charlotte area Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A combination of overnight rain, melting snow and frigid temperatures could make for slick roads Friday morning.

A potential water main break was seen around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Statesville Road in Charlotte, creating the potential for ice and dangerous conditions on the highway.

WBTV crews were driving the roads early Friday and while the majority were dry, wet spots were seen in a number of places, creating the potential for slick spots.

Several accidents were also seen, including one at the University City Boulevard and Rumple Road involving two vehicles. A number of police officers were on scene.

The WBTV viewing area is forecast to be at or below freezing for most of the day, with Friday featuring daytime temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s throughout the day, with upper teens to lower 20s in the mountains.

Snow showers are expected to develop for areas along and east of Interstate 85 on Friday, mainly for Friday evening and Friday night.

Scattered snow showers are possible across the piedmont tonight, which could lead to slick spots for the Friday morning commute. (WBTV)

Charlotte may pick up a dusting to 1″+ snowfall for Friday, with 1″ to 3″ of snow for areas further to the east; the highest amounts of snow is expected around Rockingham and eastward.

