Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces Student Impact grants for 2021-2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students recently got a chance to enjoy a free lunch and relaxation activities as they prepared to take final exams, thanks to a Student Impact Grant funded by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation.

The College’s Tutoring Center, Wellness Center, Student Life and Library partnered to provide “Exam Jam,” where students were offered food, tutoring assistance and exam review, arts and crafts, relaxation activities and a chance to win prizes.

“Everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” said Saul Rodriguez, who was the lucky winner of a pair of Beats by Dre headphones donated by Student Life. “I enjoyed receiving tips on exam preparation. I think this event helped me feel more relaxed in preparation for exams.”

Five Student Impact Grants have been approved for 2021-2022. The Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation awards the grants each year to employees who submit proposals for unique student support projects.

Student Impact Grant award winners for 2021-2022:

· Deanna Dixon, Tutoring Center director, was awarded $1,000 for Exam Jam. In addition to lunch, de-stressing activities and tutoring opportunities, exam survival kits are distributed, containing tutoring resources, test preparation tips, and healthy snacks to support students as they prepare for the end of the semester.

· April Cosner, TRIO Student Support Services coordinator, was awarded $1,500 to coordinate assistance for TRIO students, who are first-generation, low-income and/or have a documented disability. To help these students build the necessary skills for success, the TRIO SSS centers distribute “learning strategies resource kits” to help with focusing, study and testing skills, reading comprehension and more. The kits include items such as planners, highlighters, reading lights and more.

· Misty Moler, Student Support Services director, was awarded $500 for Project Stress Relief, which focuses on overall student well-being through events that teach strategies for minimizing stress and increasing self-care skills.

· Jennifer Board, Early College High School liaison, was awarded $700 for “F.O.C.U.S.” nights for juniors and seniors at the Cabarrus Tech Early College High School. F.O.C.U.S. (Forming Ongoing Cobra Understanding and Support) events invite students and their families for workshops and guest speakers on a variety of topics based on student needs, ranging from post-secondary and collegiate planning to supporting students in social and emotional development and learning.

· Laurie Robb, Instruction and Outreach librarian, was awarded $1,000 for “Connect to the Library” which includes engaging student programming focusing on various themes. Initiatives include Freedom to Read Week, a Diverse Reads Celebration, Women’s History Month activities, and a National Library Week event where students can play a Clue-type mystery game.

“Student Impact grants allow our innovative staff to use their expertise to provide creative and engaging opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I am grateful to the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation, our generous donors, and our employees who go the extra mile to meet students where they are and assist them in achieving their goals.”

Over the past six years, the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation has awarded 31 Student Impact Grants totaling nearly $30,000.

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation or making a donation to support Student Impact Grants, scholarships and other forms of student assistance, please visit www.rccc.edu/foundation. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.