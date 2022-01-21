NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk

Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frozen Food Development is recalling specific lots of Lidl-brand 12-ounce packages of frozen spinach for a possible listeria contamination.

The greens were sold in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the FDA announced.

The bags of spinach have a best by date of Sept. 10, 2023. Items included in the recall are marked with lot Nos. R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported.

Routine testing caught the issue, and production has been halted as the FDA and the company investigate.

The product can be returned to the place you bought it for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
The snow and sleet outlook for the WBTV viewing area looks to be minor.
First Alerts in play for showers Thursday, light snow Friday night
Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing delays and switches to remote...
CMS, other school districts switch to remote learning Friday due to winter weather
CMPD officers arrested and charged Vincent Wolfe with assault on a female and assault on a minor.
Charlotte Fire captain accused of assaulting wife, teen son in domestic violence arrest

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Oldest living person in the US dies at 115
Camren Ford
Gastonia man accused of stabbing 67-year-old woman in her home