Ransomware incident launched against YMCA of Greater Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced today that a ransomware incident was held against the Y’s network on Sept. 10, 2021.

A press release issued by the Y stated the company found unauthorized activity on their network. Response protocols were put in place and the police were contacted.

“In line with its business continuity plan, the Y took steps to proactively maintain operations and programs at all Y locations,” representatives wrote in the press release. “The Y worked diligently with cybersecurity experts to confirm the full scope and impact of this incident, and the investigation recently concluded.”

Customers who were impacted will receive notifications and complimentary credit monitoring. They will also receive a letter from the Y through a third party.

According to the Y, the incident was criminal and the Y has taken steps to increase its network security.

