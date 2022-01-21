NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ransomware incident launched against YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Anyone impacted will receive a letter from the Y and credit monitoring
YMCA logo
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced today that a ransomware incident was held against the Y’s network on Sept. 10, 2021.

A press release issued by the Y stated the company found unauthorized activity on their network. Response protocols were put in place and the police were contacted.

“In line with its business continuity plan, the Y took steps to proactively maintain operations and programs at all Y locations,” representatives wrote in the press release. “The Y worked diligently with cybersecurity experts to confirm the full scope and impact of this incident, and the investigation recently concluded.”

Customers who were impacted will receive notifications and complimentary credit monitoring. They will also receive a letter from the Y through a third party.

According to the Y, the incident was criminal and the Y has taken steps to increase its network security.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing delays and switches to remote...
CMS, other school districts switch to remote learning Friday due to winter weather
CMPD officers arrested and charged Vincent Wolfe with assault on a female and assault on a minor.
Charlotte Fire captain accused of assaulting wife, teen son in domestic violence arrest
The snow and sleet outlook for the WBTV viewing area looks to be minor.
First Alerts in play for showers Thursday, light snow Friday night

Latest News

Tom Clark, known as a long-time professor at Davidson College and around the world for his...
Tom Clark, former Davidson College professor known worldwide for gnome sculptures, dies at 93
Federal assistance is being requested to alleviate hospital capacity constraints in the...
Atrium Health requests federal support to alleviate COVID-19 hospital capacity constraints
The owner of the vehicle is considered missing, according to officials.
Vehicle recovered from Yadkin River after being hit by train
The Arson Task Force is investigating.
Investigation underway after someone sets fire inside Salisbury Walmart