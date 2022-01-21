Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County

NC DHHS Flu
In Mecklenburg County, a homeowner told WBTV his dog alerted him to something in the backyard. That something ended up being a rabid raccoon.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first rabies report in 2022 comes as a raccoon in Mecklenburg County tested positive.

There have also been two rabid raccoons found in Gaston County this year.

In Mecklenburg County, a homeowner told WBTV his dog alerted him to something in the backyard. That something ended up being a rabid raccoon.

“We have to treat all animals as if they are rabid because any warm-blooded animal that has interaction with humans could potentially be a health hazard,” said pest control expert Rick Seifert with The Pest Control Authority.

Seifert says, a rabid animal will display abnormal or aggressive behavior. His business has been getting a lot of calls about wild animals because of the weather.

“A lot of calls for raccoons and squirrels right now because it’s like spring. The raccoons are mating and starting to have their babies earlier this year,” Seifert said.

CMPD Animal Care & Control says there were 21 total rabies cases in Mecklenburg County in 2021.

  • 18 raccoons
  • Two foxes
  • One bat

“You see an animal going in and out of your house, call a professional like us, if you see one during the day, running around and going crazy, you can call us but I’m going to tell you first call the city and get them involved,” Seifert said.

If you suspect an animal has rabies, call 311, and CMPD Animal Care and Control may come out for free to pick up an animal and test it for rabies.

For Mecklenburg County residents, CMPD Animal Care and Control offers free rabies vaccinations for your pets.

That’s on the second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Animal Care & Control (8315 Byrum Dr., Charlotte 28217).

