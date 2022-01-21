Piedmont Flight Attendants, Airline reach tentative agreement after strike, years of negotiation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After three years of contract negotiations, Piedmont Flight Attendants and Piedmont Airlines reached a tentative agreement yesterday.

The agreement came as tensions further rose over the last few months, which led to a strike in Oct. 2021.

The agreement was brokered by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union American Eagle Carrier Piedmont Airlines through the National Mediation Board.

“We organized to mobilize action. We spoke with one voice. We demanded contractual improvements that treated us with the dignity and respect we’ve earned. And we won,” said AFA Piedmont President Keturah Johnson. “We are deeply grateful for the solidarity and support of our AFA family, the labor movement and the flying public who raised their voices alongside our own.”

The agreement includes no cuts to the employees’ healthcare program, a “substantial” increase in wages, and “meaningful work rule improvements,” according to a press release.

The lack of pay had been a source of contention for some time. Flight attendants picketed over their salaries and other working conditions just before Thanksgiving.

“On average, regional flight attendants are compensated 45 percent less than flight attendants on mainline carriers with new hires at Piedmont making an average base pay of only $16,500,” a press release from the said at the time.

More details about the agreement will not be made public until they are released to the attendants. The tentative agreement will go to a full membership vote.

Piedmont Airlines is a wholly-owned regional airline of American Airlines Group. Headquartered in Salisbury, MD, Piedmont has Flight Attendant bases in Philadelphia and Charlotte operating 400 daily flights to more than 55 destinations.

