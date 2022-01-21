At least 100 flights canceled Friday at CLT Airport as winter weather expected in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At least 100 flights were canceled going to and from Charlotte on Friday as winter weather is expected to impact the area. More than 60 flights were delayed.

According to FlightAware, there are a total of 111 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States Friday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as of 5 p.m.

Out of all of these canceled flights, 62 are from PSA Airlines, 20 are from American Airlines, and 21 are from Piedmont Airlines.

58 flights were canceled departing from CLT Airport and 53 flights were canceled arriving at CLT Airport. 26 flights were delayed departing from CLT Airport and 38 flights were delayed arriving at CLT Airport.

