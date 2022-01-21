Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was charged with murder after an 18-year-old Concord woman was found shot to death.

Concord police say they were called to the 1400 block of Zered Place Northwest around 11:54 p.m. Jan. 20 about a shooting. Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.

Dominguez died at the scene.

The juvenile was taken into custody and later charged with murder.

Police say the two were associates and the shooting was not a random act. They also say the person arrested has a “lengthy” criminal history with Concord Police Department.

