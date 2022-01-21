Investigation underway after someone sets fire inside Salisbury Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone set a fire inside the Walmart in Salisbury on Thursday night, according to the Salisbury Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at Walmart, 323 S Arlington St. just after 10:00 p.m.

“On arrival crews found a small intentionally set and extinguished fire inside the store,” officials posted on the Salisbury Fire Department Twitter page.

No injuries were reported. The Salisbury Fire Department Arson Task Force is investigating.

