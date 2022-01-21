Help needed in identifying person who broke into vape shop in Shelby
Anyone with information should call the Shelby Police Department
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shelby police are asking the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.
A man broke into Shelby Vape and Tobacco about 1:57 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The store is located off of East Dixon Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the crime should call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. The case’s reference number is 2022-0233.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.