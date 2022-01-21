Help needed in identifying person who broke into vape shop in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shelby police are asking the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

Shelby police are searching for this breaking and entering suspect. (Shelby Police Department)

A man broke into Shelby Vape and Tobacco about 1:57 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. The store is located off of East Dixon Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. The case’s reference number is 2022-0233.

