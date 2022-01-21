Gastonia man accused of stabbing 67-year-old woman in her home

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a 67-year-old woman in her home on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home on Holland Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the woman inside her home suffering from multiple stab wounds, law enforcement said. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Gastonia police.

The woman told officers that 22-year-old Camren Rashard Ford came into her home, stabbed her and fled.

Gastonia officers found Ford walking in the area of North Myrtle Street and Ware Avenue. Police said he was arrested without incident and a weapon believed to have been used during the assault was located.

Ford was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he is being held without bond for attempted murder, according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.