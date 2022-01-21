First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Charlotte and surrounding areas, snow moves in this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert will remain in place for today as temperatures turn colder and snow moves into the area later this evening.

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, Gaston, York, Chester, Union, & Anson counties until 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning (two to three inches of snow) has been issued for Richmond, Lancaster, and Chesterfield Counties.

Temperatures falling into the teens and 20s

First Alert Today: Snow showers late this afternoon through tonight

Concerns for slick roadways Saturday morning

After starting out this Friday morning with temperatures above freezing in the lower 30s, the balance of this Friday will be much colder as temperatures fall into the 20s. We’ll stay cloudy and cold throughout the afternoon with snow moving into the area from the south to the northeast later this evening.

Temperatures will continue to get colder on Friday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Most areas east of Interstate 85 will only see light snow but in and around the Charlotte metro area, one to three inches of snowfall will be possible. This round of snow will move in and out of the area very quickly, wrapping up shortly after midnight.

The Charlotte area is expecting a few inches of snow Friday evening. (Source: WBTV)

FIRST ALERT: Very few tweaks to our (mostly) #snow accumulation forecast for tonight around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. @elissiawilson & I will break down the forecast at Noon today, hope to see you then! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/5riiPR0LnD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 21, 2022

Saturday morning will start out much colder with temperatures in the teens to the 20s, with wind chills in the single digits, but we will gradually warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. More warmth can be expected for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll get one more sunny and dry day on Monday before a good chance for rain heads our way on Tuesday; expect highs to climb to near 50 degrees both on Monday and Tuesday.

Next Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet and dry for now but slightly cooler with highs in the mid-40s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

