First Alert: Frigid temperatures for Friday, with Winter Weather Advisories in effect

Scattered snow showers are possible across the piedmont tonight, which could lead to slick spots for the Friday morning commute.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered snow showers are possible across the piedmont tonight, which could lead to slick spots for the Friday morning commute.

  • Winter Weather Advisory for areas east of I-85 through early Saturday.
  • Scattered snow tonight, with more snow (mainly east of I-85) for late Friday.
  • Cold, yet drier for the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through early Saturday morning for areas east of I-85, where a trace to 2″+ snowfall is possible. Freezing cold temperatures will develop for Friday, with highs in the lower 30s for the piedmont, and lower 20s in the mountains.

A rain-snow mix to snow is possible tonight as colder air continues to move into the Carolinas. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the piedmont, and upper teens for the mountains, creating slick spots for the Friday morning commute.

Frigid temperatures continue for Friday, with the WBTV viewing area at or below freezing for most of the day. Friday will feature daytime temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s throughout the day, with upper teens to lower 20s in the mountains.

Snow showers are expected to develop for areas along and east of I-85 on Friday, mainly for Friday evening and Friday night.

Charlotte may pick up a dusting to 1″+ snowfall for Friday, with 1″ to 3″ of snow for areas further to the east; the highest amounts of snow is expected around Rockingham and eastward.

Drier weather and more sunshine return for the weekend, yet it will remain cold. Saturday morning will start off in the teens, with afternoon high temperatures around 40 degrees in the piedmont, and around 30 degrees in the mountains.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40s for the piedmont, and lower 30s in the mountains.

Temperatures will be back around 50 degrees by Monday, with partly cloudy skies. Another chance for scattered rain to a wintry mix looks to develop on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device,to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Watch out for slick roads on Friday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

