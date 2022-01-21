First Alert: Coldest day of the year before another round of snow tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for today as it will be the coldest day of the winter!

First Alert: Temperatures hover near 32 degrees all day long

First Alert: Band of snow moves in this evening

Concern for treacherous travel Saturday morning

Weekend dominated by chilly sunshine

Cloudy, damp and cold conditions will persist and there could be a few sprinkles or flurries at any point as temperatures hover near 32ۥ degrees all day long.

FIRST ALERT: Following tonight's snow, skies will clear early Saturday morning & temperatures will plummet! There will likely be poor travel conditions Saturday morning around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/gtVHHnV8zQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 21, 2022

As we move to the late day hours, a band of snow will develop across the region this evening. The snow will fall for several hours, as a storm system cuts across the coastal plain before shutting down early Saturday morning as the storm pulls out to sea.

The Charlotte area could see one to two inches of snow. (Source: WBTV)

As for accumulations, neighborhoods north/west of Interstate 85 look to be on the lower end of the range, with probably no more than one inch for most. In Charlotte and for communities along and south/east of I-85 snow will likely accumulate one to two inches, with perhaps a little more in a few eastern spots. Closer to the storm track, the Pee Dee River Valley region likely gets the most snow, up to around three inches, even if a little sleet mixes in.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all counties east of Charlotte, but that advisory may be expanded westward today as new model guidance suggests a better snow footprint north/west of I-85 than previously envisioned.

As the storm pulls away, the sky will clear overnight and readings will drop to the upper teens to lower 20s, raising concern for treacherous travel Saturday morning.

Beyond concern for icy and snow-covered roadways Saturday morning, the weekend shows big improvement. While Saturday will be cold with highs only getting back to near 40 degrees, there will be a lot of sunshine to go around all weekend and Sunday afternoon brings temperatures close to 50 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny before a few showers arrive on Tuesday.

Keep warm and stay safe!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

