NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing delays and switches to remote...
CMS, other school districts switch to remote learning Friday due to winter weather
CMPD officers arrested and charged Vincent Wolfe with assault on a female and assault on a minor.
Charlotte Fire captain accused of assaulting wife, teen son in domestic violence arrest
The snow and sleet outlook for the WBTV viewing area looks to be minor.
First Alerts in play for showers Thursday, light snow Friday night

Latest News

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Tom Clark, known as a long-time professor at Davidson College and around the world for his...
Tom Clark, former Davidson College professor known worldwide for gnome sculptures, dies at 93
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing