Gaston County to hold a COVID-19 ‘Vaxathon’ at schools and other public buildings

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special event designed to allow more people the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is coming to Gaston County.

The event is being called ‘COVID-19 Vaxathon’ and is scheduled to be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lisa Marisiddaiah, the faith liaison to the Gaston County Department of Public Health, has helped organize the event. Marisiddaiah said several organizations and healthcare providers have worked together to make the event possible.

The Vaxathon will allow for COVID-19 vaccines to be available simultaneously in 10 different locations on Feb. 5.

The locations include schools and public buildings. Marisiddaiah said the spots have been chosen because they are near communities that have a low vaccination rate.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing my part to put out there opportunities to make it easy for people to come and take advantage of it,” said Marisiddaiah.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, only 48 percent of Gaston County’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Marisiddaiah is hopeful her Vaxathon event will help to raise the county’s vaccination numbers. She said she thinks some people have been reluctant to get the shot and are starting to come around to the idea.

“When they’ve shown up for events like we’ve had tonight, they’ve waited a little bit to see that, you know, that the results are positive, that the booster is out now so they’re kind of in favor of going ahead and taking a part in getting their cycle,” said Marisiddaiah.

She said she thinks more people will continue to get vaccinated as long as the vaccine is made available.

“I think we just continue to offer it and I do see that the numbers will continue to climb,” she elaborated

The following locations will offer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot during the Vaxathon:

Cherryville Elementary School 700 E Academy St, Cherryville

Bessemer City High School 119 Yellow Jacket Lane, Bessemer City

Gaston County Health Department 991 West Hudson Blvd, Gastonia

Jail Annex Parking Lot N. York St & W. Walnut Ave, Gastonia

Gaston County Public Library 1555 East Garrison Boulevard, Gastonia

Oak Grove Park Rd, Dallas Oak Grove Park Rd & Lower Dallas Hwy Weather Plan - Venture Church, 800 E Main St, Dallas

Holbrook Middle School 418 S. Church St, Lowell

Common Ground Campus 5481 Hickory Grove Rd, Stanley

North Belmont Elementary 210 School St, Belmont

Moose Pharmacy 125 W. Central Ave, Mount Holly

