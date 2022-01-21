Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey glad to be on Charlotte FC’s inaugural squad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC’s first week of training camp was suppose to be held down at Clemson, but the weekend snow storm move it to Bank of America Stadium which gives Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey a taste of something he has always dreamed about-- playing soccer on the field at BOA Stadium.

“This image is in my head already of coming out on the field-- I get goose bumps right now just talking about it,” said Lindsey. “Growing up and watching soccer games and countless football games, it’s a dream come true.”

As a kid, Jaylin play for the Charlotte Soccer Academy.

At the age of 14, he signed as a home grown talent with Sporting Kansas City. He eventually worked his way up to the MLS club and spent the last four years with Sporting KC with 27 career starts and had a career high 2 goals last season.

This is a big year for Jaylin as he is in the final year of his contract. But from working his way up from home grown talent to the USL to MLS, he knows what he has to do to get that next contract... keep working hard.

“I just got to go out there and do my thing,” said Lindsey. “Got to go out there and get results and get a consistent performance from me. Maybe hopefully down the road we can get a new deal.”

There will be plenty of time to worry about that next contract. For now, he is just glad to be home.

At 21 years old, the defender is hoping he is one of the young building blocks for the future of this franchise and feels good about what coach Miguel Angel Ramirez is building here in Charlotte.

“His intentions and his play model is very unique and is something that is new for me,” said Lindsey. “That’s something I am excited to learn. We have a lot of young guys and I think he is a guy who develops young guys and I think we are going to have a young hungry team.”

Charlotte FC will open their first ever season on February 26th at D.C. United.

