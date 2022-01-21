PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Carolina Camera: Dr. Clark’s world-famous gnomes

One of the most beloved artists in the world, known for his world-famous gnomes, has just celebrated a big birthday.

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST


Tom Clark turned 93 years old in October.

Now if you’re new to the area, you may not realize he lives in the Davidson area.

Dr. Clark taught theology and religious art courses at Davidson College for 28 years and his students absolutely loved him.

But of course, it was a small little sculpture he made that led to worldwide fame and fortune.

The sculpture that started it all back in 1978 was a little gnome Dr. Clark made called Forrest Gnome.

This led to a worldwide phenomenon; sales of Dr. Clark’s world-famous gnomes spread around the globe.

At one point, he was arguably the best-known artist in the world.

Hear more from Dr. Clark about what he’s up to today.

