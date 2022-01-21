Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

NC DHHS Flu
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Alabama stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on the interstate only to make a shocking discovery – $500,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden within its walls.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 18, a deputy “noticed irregularities about” a 2003 Ford Expedition that was being transported on a car carrier with an Illinois tag.

The deputy stopped the car carrier and searched the Ford Expedition, discovering 116 pounds of methamphetamine tucked inside the vehicle’s factory voids.

The Ford Expedition was being shipped from Los Angeles to Orlando. Officials seized the drugs and the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car carrier was released. Authorities are still investigating the origin of the drugs.

