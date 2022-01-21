NC DHHS Flu
Authorities: $5.3M bond given to Mooresville man accused of sexual assault over 30 years

Authorities said the alleged offenses happened from September 1990 through 1997, and March 2016 through March 2018.
Edwin Lee Jones
Edwin Lee Jones(Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mooresville man is facing over 20 sexual assault counts after three victims alleged abuse that goes back more than 30 years.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a report was filed on Dec. 30, 2021, in which a child alleged that 72-year-old Edwin Lee Jones had sexually assaulted her, a disclosure that was made during a welfare check.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned of two other victims, who alleged they were sexually assaulted by Jones on multiple occasions.

According to the sheriff’s office, based on the three victims’ statements, additional information and evidence obtained during the investigation, investigators were able to receive 21 arrest warrants for Jones.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 12 by members of the sheriff’s office’s warrant squad and charged with 18 counts of felony first-degree statutory rape, and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities said the alleged offenses happened from September 1990 through 1997, and March 2016 through March 2018.

Following his arrest, Jones was issued a $5.3 million secured bond on the counts, according to the sheriff’s office.

