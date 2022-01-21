NC DHHS Flu
Atrium Health requests federal support to alleviate COVID-19 hospital capacity constraints

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina state health officials are requesting federal support for the Charlotte region to help alleviate hospital capacity constraints brought on by the highly-contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the state is acting in partnership with Atrium Health with a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for staffing support.

State health officials said Atrium Health reported it has employed numerous strategies to stretch its capacity, including redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers; limiting non-urgent procedures; closing specialty centers; and using additional state-provided flexibilities, as outlined in a letter NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley sent to hospitals last week.

“Despite these actions, the health system is currently above 95% capacity,” according to the NCDHHS.

Kinsley said the vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

N.C. has set daily COVID-19-related hospitalization records through January, hitting a high of 4,741 on Thursday.

Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17, as compared to the week prior, according to state health leaders.

“Vaccines and boosters continue to provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Unvaccinated individuals make up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-19-related ICU admissions statewide,” NCDHHS officials said. “Everyone age 5 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone 12 and older should get a booster as soon as they are eligible.”

Earlier this month, FEMA provided the state with 25 ambulances, DHHS leaders said. They have been deployed to 11 counties and are currently scheduled to remain in North Carolina until Feb. 3.

Related: ‘A drop in the bucket’: FEMA to assist Meck County MEDIC due to COVID staff shortages, increased call volume

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

