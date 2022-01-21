73-year-old man found dead inside burning home in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a man was found dead after a fire inside a home in Catawba County Thursday morning.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this fire that happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The fire happened at a home on Banoak Road.

Officials say a person, identified as Ronald Mosteller, was found dead inside this home. Mosteller was 73 years old.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause and origin of this fire.

Deputies are investigating the death.

