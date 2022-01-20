Two First Alerts: Scattered rain showers this afternoon, snow for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are continuing the First Alerts for this Thursday, and Friday through early Saturday morning.

Scattered showers ending early this afternoon.

First Alert Friday: snow showers and a wintry mix

First Alert Friday night-Saturday morning: sub-freezing temperatures with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

This Thursday afternoon will continue to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few more isolated showers. Highs will manage to top out near 50 degrees for the Piedmont and lower 40s for the mountains. There will be a slight chance for some freezing rain/flurries tonight otherwise expect cloudy skies with lows in the 20s.

We'll dip into the upper 30s by 11 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

Our Friday morning will start out overcast and colder with a chance for some flurries. In the afternoon, snow and a wintry mix of snow/sleet will begin to move into the area; expect highs in the 20s and 30s with snow/sleet accumulations anywhere from a trace to 1 inch for most locations. The wintry precipitation will taper off from west to east late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Here's how much snow and sleet we are expecting Friday and into Friday night. (Source: WBTV)

Saturday morning will start out with temperatures in the teens and 20s, with wind chills in the single digits in some areas but by the afternoon we’ll warm into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies. Our warming trend will continue into Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

On Tuesday, there will be a chance for some scattered showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-50s. Next Wednesday looks mostly cloudy, dry, and mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

