Texas man charged with sex crimes allegedly committed while he lived in Rockwell

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Texas man has been charged with committing sex crimes involving children while he lived in Rockwell between 2018 and 2020.

Charles Edward Birtch, 47, was charged with one count of first degree statutory rape, three counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and two counts of first degree sexual offense. The alleged victim in the case is a ten-year-old girl known to Birtch.

Investigators say that the victim reported the incidents to a child advocacy center in Texas where the family had moved, and where Birtch had also been living.

Authorites in Texas were able to locate Birtch in Erath County on December 20.

Birtch was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $75,000. He made a first appearance in court in Rowan County on Thursday morning.

