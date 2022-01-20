NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Texas man charged with sex crimes allegedly committed while he lived in Rockwell

Charles Edward Birtch, 47, was charged.
Charles Edward Birtch, 47, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Texas man has been charged with committing sex crimes involving children while he lived in Rockwell between 2018 and 2020.

Charles Edward Birtch, 47, was charged with one count of first degree statutory rape, three counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and two counts of first degree sexual offense. The alleged victim in the case is a ten-year-old girl known to Birtch.

Investigators say that the victim reported the incidents to a child advocacy center in Texas where the family had moved, and where Birtch had also been living.

Authorites in Texas were able to locate Birtch in Erath County on December 20.

Birtch was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $75,000. He made a first appearance in court in Rowan County on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
The Concord Police Department has charged 25-year-old Keshara Danayzia Bridges with involuntary...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, jailed under $50K bond for deadly hit-and-run in Concord
Here's our snow outlook for Friday into Friday night.
First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday
The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be...
FIRST ALERT: Showers Thursday will lead to colder air and some snow Friday
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Hallie Saunders was just 30 in 2015 when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
‘It’s not really something that kind of crosses your mind’: Woman recalls shock of cervical cancer diagnosis at 30
Will Adams, one of the leaders of Team Trublue, a Charlotte nonprofit designed to promote peace...
$2 million in funding available for at-risk youth programs in Mecklenburg County
Left to right, Officers Bryan Crim, Antonio Ramirez and Colby Richardson.
Kannapolis Police officers receive Lifesaving Award