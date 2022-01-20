Suspect in fatal hit-and-run faces judge, family of victim speaks out about arrest

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman charged with the fatal hit-and-run killing of a young mother in Concord made her first appearance in court on Thursday afternoon.

Concord Police investigators say Keshara Bridges hit and killed 26-year-old Katilyn Ball on Wednesday night just after 8:00 p.m. on Union St. S., and then just kept driving.

Bridges spent Wednesday night in the Cabarrus County jail under a bond of $50,000. In court she faced a judge on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and driving while her license was revoked.

The judge told Bridges she could face more than eleven years in prison if convicted. The case will be heard by the Grand Jury and Monday, and could be moved to Superior Court.

Police say Bridges was driving her Nissan Altima when she struck Ball, who was walking in the road. Bridges, accompanied by her lawyer, turned herself in at the Concord Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Ball’s family was happy to hear about the arrest.

“We were thankful,” said Allie Hamilton, Ball’s sister. “Not that it makes it any easier, but, we got some closure. We’re not always guessing, not always wondering, eventually we will figure out what happened.”

It’s hard for Allie to talk about the loss of Katilyn. It has taken a toll on their family.

“It doesn’t seem real still…that I can’t just pick up the phone and call her, or…we had all of our family over yesterday evening…she’s the cook of the family…not to have her there was very hard,” Hamilton added.

Hamilton said the family has to be strong for Ball’s 8-year-old daughter Kami.

“She’s got a little girl that we really have to be strong for…right now she knows Mommy is an angel, and she’s in Heaven, and we have to put our big girls pants on and make it work right now,” Hamilton said.

