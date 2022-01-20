NC DHHS Flu
S.C considers bill prohibiting driving with a cellphone in hand

The state already has a bill that prohibits texting while driving.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Motorists living in the Palmetto State might want to start practicing putting the phone down while driving.

It’s something other states like Georgia have done. Now, South Carolina lawmakers have moved forward a bill that would make driving with a cellphone in hand illegal, potentially costing drivers hundreds of dollars if they’re caught doing it.

The proposed bill is worded that way because it’s not just texting and driving. The law would require anybody using a cellphone in any sense while driving to use hands-free features like Bluetooth and Speakerphone.

The proposal passed with the Senate Transportation Committee Thursday. It will only require an officer to see a cellphone in a driver’s hand, and it’s very similar to the legislation currently in place in Georgia.

S.C. already has a law banning texting while driving that’s been around for eight years. However, that fine is only $25 and some lawmakers think it’s not a strict enough consequence.

With this proposed bill, first-time offenders would get a $100 fine and any offense after that would be $300, along with two points on a driver’s license.

