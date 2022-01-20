NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County prepares for a second round of winter weather

After an icy weekend, officials regroup and get ready for another system.
By Maddie Gardner
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While parts of Mecklenburg County are still scraping away the remnants of Sunday’s storm, emergency management officials are planning how they’ll respond to another round of winter weather expected to hit our viewing area on Friday. It’s the one, two punch but they say it’s enough time to regroup.

“Unusual to have the next go-round potentially being a few days for sure,” Hannah Sanborn with Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management said.

Their team just debriefed about last weekend’s storm, to talk about what went well and what they need to change.

“So you know we’ll be using a lot of the same procedures going into this coming weekend. We are still trying to assess what that weather pattern is actually going to do here, so we’re hoping for a little bit more snow, less ice. That will reduce the chance of negative impacts for the community,” Sanborn said.

Duke Energy is also hoping the system brings fluffy snow instead of sleet and ice.

“It’s just a few inches of snow that may not be a big issue, but if we had that ice with it like we had some last week weekend that could be a different story,” Randy Wheeless with Duke Energy said.

The utility brought 4,000 workers here from other states last weekend and they kept some of them here for the possibility of round two.

Charlotte’s street maintenance division is also gearing up, working on their snow equipment and getting stockpiles ready. They say they have an ample supply of materials and are already getting shipments of salt to replenish what they used to treat the ice just days ago.

One thing the county says worked to their advantage last week and is helping again, is the advanced warning. Knowing the storm is coming allows them to make plans and prepare people early.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
CMS delayed, other school districts will remain closed, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the...
Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Here's our snow outlook for Friday into Friday night.
First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday
Two First Alerts this weekend
First Alert: More chances for rain, snow, and colder temperatures this weekend

Latest News

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of another round of winter weather
Gaston County Schools had a remote learning day on Wednesday.
Gaston Co. Schools’ student shares the pros, cons of remote learning
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County