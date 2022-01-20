Mecklenburg County prepares for a second round of winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While parts of Mecklenburg County are still scraping away the remnants of Sunday’s storm, emergency management officials are planning how they’ll respond to another round of winter weather expected to hit our viewing area on Friday. It’s the one, two punch but they say it’s enough time to regroup.

“Unusual to have the next go-round potentially being a few days for sure,” Hannah Sanborn with Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management said.

Their team just debriefed about last weekend’s storm, to talk about what went well and what they need to change.

“So you know we’ll be using a lot of the same procedures going into this coming weekend. We are still trying to assess what that weather pattern is actually going to do here, so we’re hoping for a little bit more snow, less ice. That will reduce the chance of negative impacts for the community,” Sanborn said.

Duke Energy is also hoping the system brings fluffy snow instead of sleet and ice.

“It’s just a few inches of snow that may not be a big issue, but if we had that ice with it like we had some last week weekend that could be a different story,” Randy Wheeless with Duke Energy said.

The utility brought 4,000 workers here from other states last weekend and they kept some of them here for the possibility of round two.

Charlotte’s street maintenance division is also gearing up, working on their snow equipment and getting stockpiles ready. They say they have an ample supply of materials and are already getting shipments of salt to replenish what they used to treat the ice just days ago.

One thing the county says worked to their advantage last week and is helping again, is the advanced warning. Knowing the storm is coming allows them to make plans and prepare people early.

