Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed while putting up cones in Union Co.
First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man is facing charges after a deadly crash.
First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed. It happened east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.
Sources said the driver of the tractor-trailer was outside putting up road cones when he was hit and killed.
A check of the Union County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Daniel Thompson is charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.
The victim’s name was not immediately available.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.