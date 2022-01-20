Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed while putting up cones in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man is facing charges after a deadly crash.

First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed. It happened east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.

Sources said the driver of the tractor-trailer was outside putting up road cones when he was hit and killed.

A check of the Union County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Daniel Thompson is charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

Daniel Thompson (Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

