Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed while putting up cones in Union Co.

First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Union County man is facing charges after a deadly crash.

First responders were called to Highway 74 Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed. It happened east of Marshville and involved a tractor-trailer.

Sources said the driver of the tractor-trailer was outside putting up road cones when he was hit and killed.

A check of the Union County Sheriff’s Office website shows that Daniel Thompson is charged with death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

Daniel Thompson
Daniel Thompson(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

