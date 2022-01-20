NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An American Airlines flight to London had to turn around and return to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
The Concord Police Department has charged 25-year-old Keshara Danayzia Bridges with involuntary...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, jailed under $50K bond for deadly hit-and-run in Concord
Here's our snow outlook for Friday into Friday night.
First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be...
FIRST ALERT: Showers Thursday will lead to colder air and some snow Friday

Latest News

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
Portions of the state are set to receive a second round of winter weather on Friday.
LIVE: Governor declares state of emergency, Carolinas highway crews shift focus to next winter storm
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters