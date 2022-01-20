Kannapolis Police officers receive Lifesaving Award

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has presented the Lifesaving Award to three officers for their quick actions that resulted in saving the life of a person last fall.

Officers Bryan C. Crim, P. Antonio Ramirez and Colby V. Richardson were recently presented with the award by Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Last fall Officers Crim and Richardson responded to an attempted suicide call. Once they arrived, they found a person who had used a ligature to hang himself outside of the home. The person was unresponsive. They were able to lift the person, remove the ligature from his neck and place him on the ground. Once he was on the ground, Officers Crim and Richardson began CPR and continued giving CPR until being relieved by Officer Ramirez who also arrived at the residence. All three continued their lifesaving efforts until medical personnel arrived on the scene and took him to the hospital where he survived his injuries.

“If it were not for the quick and decisive actions of Officers Crim, Richardson and Ramirez, the patient would have likely passed away. Their teamwork was critical in saving the life of this person. Their actions are in keeping, with the highest ideals of law enforcement and our department, and for this we present them with the Lifesaving Award,” Chief Spry said. “This award is one of the highest honors you can receive in our department and we are grateful for their actions in saving one of our residents.”

