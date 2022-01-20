Indian Land parents prep differently ahead of second winter weather threat

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Eyes are on that forecast, especially those of you living in southeast Charlotte and below.

That area will see the biggest impact this weekend, and the mountains won’t see too much snow.

Lancaster County is under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through Saturday, so WBTV talked to parents about how they’re preparing once again for the threat of snow and ice.

“The neighborhood has put out salt on the sidewalks, I don’t think we had that when the ice came in the first time,” said Mike Atkins.

He is hoping for more snow this weekend as the remaining snow and ice from last weekend melts.

Atkins added, “we personally are making sure this little guy has got some thicker clothes, we would love for him to have his first snow for him to play in.”

Atkins tells WBTV that the winter weather this past weekend was icier and not very playful, especially for kids.

“We’re trying to do the things like Duke Energy will tell you to try to keep your faucets dripping just to make sure you don’t get frozen up, but we’ve made sure that we’ve got batteries, some candles and that kind of thing just in case we do lose power.

Sarah Wade, also in Indian Land says she has different safety measures she’s thinking about ahead of the second round of snow and ice.

“I’m not worried about it because I know how to drive in it being from upstate New York and I have a stick-shift car so I can drive without needing the brakes, but my 17-year-old has no idea how to drive in ice,” said Wade.

She’s just one of many parents of teenagers right now NOT letting their children drive in the snow and ice for safety reasons.

Wade said, “to be honest with you it’s simply because she lacks the experience to feel confident and a lot of accidents are caused by a lack of confidence, a lack of experience, so she doesn’t know how to handle particular situations.”

Wade added there are smaller roads in Lancaster County and the south doesn’t have enough equipment for roads during winter events.

“Given the fact that we don’t have all of the resources to make all of the roads equally safe, we honestly just play it safe, you know better safe than sorry, I say if we have to go anywhere, I’m going to be the driver,” said Wade

The mother added that all drivers young and old should take that advice as well.

If you don’t feel comfortable or confident about driving in the snow, stay home.

