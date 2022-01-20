NC DHHS Flu
“His loss will be felt by the entire community”: Indian Trail mayor dies after battle with cancer

Mayor Michael Alvarez(UCPS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Indian Trail is mourning the loss of mayor Michael Alvarez, who died after a battle with cancer, according to the town’s Facebook page.

Mayor Alvarez was elected as mayor of Indian Trail in 2011 and was currently serving his third term in office.

“He ran for mayor as a way to make a difference for future generations and make a positive impact on the community,” the Facebook post wrote. “His goal was to work for the people and help solve problems in the community. It is safe to say that throughout his decade as mayor, he accomplished those goals and more.”

Alvarez was an ardent supporter of local businesses, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the VFW and American Legion, the Boy Scouts and many other local organizations throughout the community.

During his tenure, he started the Mayor’s Tree Education Initiative, which discussed tree environment education with local elementary students.

“Residents knew that Mayor Alvarez was only a phone call, email, or Facebook post away and would do whatever he could to help resolve an issue,” the post continued. “Whether it was fundraising for a cause, getting a pothole repaired, or delivering meals, he advocated for Indian Trail and its residents at every turn.”

Alvarez, known to most by just Michael, approached every challenge with courage, kindness, and humor. Even during his toughest health battles, he never stopped working for the residents of Indian Trail.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and his loss will be felt by the entire community.”

Additional information on services will be provided as it becomes available.

