First Alerts in play for showers Thursday, light snow Friday night

Temperatures today will hold in the 40s before colder air filters in tonight.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for today as a cold front moving across the WBTV viewing area pops off a few scattered showers.

  • First Alert Today for scattered showers
  • First Alert for Friday/Friday night for flurries, light snow
  • Sunshine will dominate the upcoming weekend

Temperatures today will hold in the 40s before colder air filters in tonight. Although a brief changeover to a wintry mix is possible tonight as readings fall into the 20s, any winter weather will be inconsequential.

Behind today’s cold front, Friday be cloudy and unusually cold, with readings getter no higher than about 32 degrees.

There may be a few flurries around during the day, and a band of light snow likely develops across the Piedmont Friday night, but any accumulation north/west of Interstate 85 looks to be minor.

The snow and sleet outlook for the WBTV viewing area looks to be minor.
The snow and sleet outlook for the WBTV viewing area looks to be minor.(Source: WBTV)

Along and south/east of Interstate 85 snow may accumulate an inch or maybe even two, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for those counties.

Beyond a concern for a few icy spots Saturday morning, the weekend shows big improvement. While Saturday will be cold with highs only getting back to the lower 40s, there will be a lot of sunshine to go around all weekend and Sunday afternoon brings temperatures close to 50°.

Monday will be mostly sunny before a few showers arrive on Tuesday. Both days will feature seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 50s.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

