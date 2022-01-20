NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon

President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Fauci, calls the pandemic a “moving target.”
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the Biden Administration reaches its one-year anniversary Thursday, it marks one year of handling the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference Wednesday, the president said the current state of the pandemic is not a new normal, but a job not yet finished.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor how to finish the job.

“Control at a level that the infection is low enough in our community that although it is not absent it is not disrupting our society,” said Dr. Fauci.

Fauci said it is unlikely we will completely eradicate the virus, but he said an increase in vaccinations and lower case numbers can bring some normalcy. The ultra-infectious omicron variant exposed testing shortages, a lack of therapeutics, and not enough high-quality masks in the U.S, raising concerns as to how prepared the nation will be for future variants.

“This is a moving target and a very formidable moving target. We’re continuing to push the envelope to get even better vaccines. There will be tests available online delivered to your home,” said Dr. Fauci.

And more widely available therapeutics, Fauci hopes. He said it is a good sign the omicron variant is already peaking in certain parts of the country. But Fauci still stressed the need for vaccinating and boosting to bring the country to a level where controlling the virus is possible.

“You want to get the level of infection such that it doesn’t so negatively impact our daily lives,” said Fauci.

Fauci acknowledged another key part of ending the pandemic: vaccinating other parts of the world where variants keep popping up. He said the U.S is doing its part in donating vaccines but said there is more to be done.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
The Concord Police Department has charged 25-year-old Keshara Danayzia Bridges with involuntary...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, jailed under $50K bond for deadly hit-and-run in Concord
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Here's our snow outlook for Friday into Friday night.
First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday
The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be...
FIRST ALERT: Showers Thursday will lead to colder air and some snow Friday

Latest News

Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of Erica Parsons, pleaded guilty in the girl's death in...
Sandy Parsons officially begins sentence for murder of adoptive daughter Erica Parsons in N.C. state prison
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
Keshara Bridges, right, is charged in the accident that killed Katilyn Ball, left.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run faces judge, family of victim speaks out about arrest
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday it is working to...
State health dept. apologizes for COVID-19 test result delays, labs respond