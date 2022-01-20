Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man suspected of committing multiple east Charlotte crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who they believe is responsible for multiple crimes committed at an east Charlotte shopping center. The incidents happened at the Dollar Tree Plaza on Albemarle Road.

“It looks like this is what he does. I mean he just takes things that don’t belong to him apparently,” said Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator.

The first incident happened Saturday, August 28, 2021, around 11:30 a.m. at the Tobacco and Vape shop in the shopping center. Surveillance footage from a security camera inside the store shows a man in the store grab something and take off. Police believe the man stole a handgun.

The second incident happened during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in a parking lot behind the shopping center. Police said an employee from a nearby barbershop was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot behind the shopping center. Officers said the robber took off toward the apartment complex behind the store.

Smith said detectives think the man responsible for these incidents lives near the shopping center.

“We believe he lives in these apartments here right behind the business. As I said, he came on foot and he left on foot,” said Smith.

The Crime Stoppers coordinator said the man had a slim build and is believed to be in his 20s.

“With Crime Stoppers it’s anonymous. You don’t have to give any information. You don’t have to come to court and give any information. All we need is that tip for cash,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about these east Charlotte crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

