CMS switches to remote learning Friday due to winter weather

Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area are announcing delays and switches to remote learning for Friday as winter weather is expected in the Carolinas.
CMS leaders made the decision for Friday, Jan. 21 to be a remote instruction day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIST: FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

“Weather forecasts differ on the potential impact for icy roads Friday in parts of Mecklenburg County, so out of an abundance of caution district staff determined the best course of action is to protect the safety of students and staff by transitioning to remote instruction for the day,” a message from CMS read.

Make-up days for high school end of course testing will be announced at a later date.

Before School and After School Enrichment programs will be closed Friday.

Athletics and extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be postponed and rescheduled. Community Use of Schools activities will not be permitted Friday or Saturday.

The new semester will begin as scheduled Tuesday, Jan.  25. Any necessary testing for high school students will be held concurrently with the beginning of the semester.

Gaston County Schools

Friday, January 21 will be a remote learning day for all students and teachers.  The forecast for snow overnight, temperatures falling below freezing in the early morning, and the possibility of precipitation freezing on the roads are significant concerns.

