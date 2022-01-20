NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Fire captain accused of assaulting wife, teen son in domestic violence arrest

CMPD officers arrested and charged Vincent Wolfe with assault on a female and assault on a minor.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Fire captain was arrested Wednesday as he is accused of assaulting his wife and his 17-year-old son in a domestic violence situation.

CMPD officers arrested and charged Vincent Wolfe with assault on a female and assault on a minor.

On Jan. 19 around 7:41 p.m., officers were sent to a home on Tarlton Drive in reference to an alleged domestic assault taking place. When officers arrived, they were able to separate and talk to all parties involved.

Through the investigation, police say officers learned that Wolfe had assaulted his wife and 17-year-old son during the disturbance and placed Wolfe under arrest.

Wolfe was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon Wolfe’s arrest, CMPD advised the Office of the Chief, the Charlotte Fire Department, and the City Manager.

Vincent Wolfe has been employed with the Charlotte Fire Department since Feb. 2003 and was assigned to Station 32 as a Captain.

Captain Wolfe has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a CFD internal investigation.

“Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards on and off duty and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. I am disappointed by the charges against our firefighter. This does not represent or reflect our values as a Department,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

