Carolinas highway crews shifting focus with next winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As some parts of the state prepare for more winter weather, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is planning to hold a news conference Thursday to give an update before that weather moves in.

Cooper and emergency management officials are set to speak at 3 p.m. from Raleigh.

Their remarks come as crews and some communities in N.C. prepare for a second round of winter weather in less than a week.

With another winter storm forecast this week, now is the time to prepare your home for severe weather. #ReadyNC #severewx #winterwx pic.twitter.com/41svcakbP6 — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) January 19, 2022

Along the North Carolina/South Carolina state line, roads that were cleared from last weekend’s storm could prove hazardous, as any precipitation combined with the really cold air WBTV’s meteorologists are predicting could make for tricky driving.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they’re already cleaning and prepping trucks. Their crews have to cover tens of thousands of miles of state highways, but there is one big change from the last storm.

“You may not see any brine this time around on the roads because if it starts as a rain event, everything washes it away. So, it’s a waste of our resources and we don’t want to do that,” Jen Thompson, with NCDOT, said.

According to members of Charlotte’s street maintenance division, they are working on their snow equipment and getting stockpiles ready.

They said they have an ample supply of materials and are already getting shipments of salt to replenish what they used last week.

Crews in South Carolina are also getting prepped for whatever comes their way from this second winter storm.

S.C. Department of Transportation crews will spend Thursday and Friday getting their trucks loaded with brine for the roads and salt for the bridges.

Like N.C. crews, they did say one challenge is the rain coming before any possible snow. That rain would wash away any brine, so they may have to hold off for a little longer before spraying the roads.

According to AAA, they’ll have plenty of tow truck drivers back on duty to help stranded drivers. However, spokesperson Tiffany Wright says during a storm is actually not their busiest time.

”It’s usually the day after that we get the busiest. That’s when people get over confident. They decide to venture out. They don’t realize there’s patches of ice and snow out there, and then they end up on the side of the road,” Wright said.

Wright added that Thursday is a good time to check your tire pressure, test your car battery, and check those windshield wipers to make sure they’re all working properly and in good shape.

