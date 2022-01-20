NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus County woman wins $150K prize playing $5 scratch-off ticket

The Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000.
The Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000.
The Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cabarrus County woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Antoinvette Sinclair, of Midland, bought the Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from the Quik Trip on Lane Street in Kannapolis.

Sinclair arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516, lottery officials said.

The Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000. Three top prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
The Concord Police Department has charged 25-year-old Keshara Danayzia Bridges with involuntary...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, jailed under $50K bond for deadly hit-and-run in Concord
Here's our snow outlook for Friday into Friday night.
First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday
The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be...
FIRST ALERT: Showers Thursday will lead to colder air and some snow Friday
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

Charles Edward Birtch, 47, was charged.
Texas man charged with sex crimes allegedly committed while he lived in Rockwell
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Hallie Saunders was just 30 in 2015 when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
‘It’s not really something that kind of crosses your mind’: Woman recalls shock of cervical cancer diagnosis at 30
Will Adams, one of the leaders of Team Trublue, a Charlotte nonprofit designed to promote peace...
$2 million in funding available for at-risk youth programs in Mecklenburg County