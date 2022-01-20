Cabarrus County woman wins $150K prize playing $5 scratch-off ticket

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cabarrus County woman tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Antoinvette Sinclair, of Midland, bought the Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from the Quik Trip on Lane Street in Kannapolis.

Sinclair arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516, lottery officials said.

The Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000. Three top prizes remain to be claimed.

