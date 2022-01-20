NC DHHS Flu
3-month-old girl killed in crash on I-85 in North Carolina

A 4-year-old in the car was hospitalized with critical injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 3-month-old girl died when she was ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 85 in North Carolina.

News outlets report the Durham Police Department says the crash occurred in the northbound lanes around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when a car driven by 39-year-old Shanelle Johnson, of Raleigh, tried to merge into the far-left lane from the far-right lane.

Johnson tried to pass another car, but hit its left rear corner, causing her car to overturn several times before coming to rest upright in the far-left lane.

A 4-year-old in the car was hospitalized with critical injuries.

