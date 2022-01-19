NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, jailed under $50K bond for deadly hit-and-run in Concord

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested and charged a woman for the hit-and-run crash that left a mother dead in Concord Tuesday night.

The Concord Police Department has charged 25-year-old Keshara Danayzia Bridges with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run and driving while license revoked.

Bridges was placed in the custody of the Cabarrus County Jail under $50,000 bond.

Around 8:15 p.m, police responded to the scene at the intersection of Union Street South and Ridge Court SW.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located the body of 26-year-old Katilyn Michelle Ball.

‘She died alone’: Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run remembered as loving mother

Ball, the mother of an 8-year-old, had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Interstate-85 South from Concord Mills Boulevard at 8:31 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, officers say Keshara Bridges arrived at the Concord Police Department with her attorney and turned herself in.

Concord Police also recovered Bridges’s 2010 Nissan Altima from the parking lot of the Ivy Hollow Apartments on Milhaven Lane in Charlotte

