Was it you? Someone just won $4 million in Mecklenburg County

The lucky resident of Cornelius won a $4 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.(Source: Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone in Mecklenburg County just won $4 million and has six months to claim the money.

The lucky resident of Cornelius won a $4 million prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winner, using the Online Play option, purchased a $3 Megaplier ticket and matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million prize quadrupled to $4 million when the 4X Megaplier hit.

The ticket became one of three nationally to win the largest prize in the drawing. The lucky winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to roll in the new year, offering North Carolinians a chance in Friday’s drawing to win $376 million.

A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $376 million over 29 years or choose instead to take home $256.4 million in cash.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing ever since it was last won in October. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2. North Carolinians can buy tickets for the 11 p.m. drawing at any lottery retail location in the state until 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

Tickets can also be purchased through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App until 10:43 p.m.

Officials say ticket sales from draw games such as Mega Millions help make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

