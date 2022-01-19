UPDATE: $7.5 million secured bond remains for man charged with attacking two NHRMC hospital staff members in emergency department

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The man accused of attacking two staff members at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Tuesday made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

An attorney was appointed for Rothwell Jacob Simmons and he was given a February 3 court date. Simmons bond of $7.5 million was not modified.

Two team members at New Hanover Regional Medical Center were injured by someone inside the NHRMC emergency department Tuesday, Jan. 18, per a Novant Health spokesperson.

The warrants issued by New Hanover County described the assaults by the alleged attacker on the two victims as follows:

Victim 1: “willfully and feloniously did assault... inflict physical injury, choking, neck injuries, unconscious by strangulation by using hands and arms slinging victim to the ground.”

Victim 2: “willfully and feloniously did attacked... by strangulation, throwing to the ground, trying to snap neck with arms by force, while in commission of initial felonious attack on [victim 1]

Currently, Novant Health isn’t disclosing the severity of their injuries, and NHRMC police continue to investigate the incident. The statement also expressed that they will not disclose personal connections to the incident for the privacy of those involved.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website, Simmons, 24, was charged with two counts of assault by strangulation and two counts of attempted first degree murder. He was arrested at NHRMC at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The NHC Detention Facility is holding Simmons with a $7.5 million secured bond.

This statement was issued by the Novant Health spokesperson:

“At this time, we can confirm that two team members were injured Tuesday afternoon by an individual inside of NHRMC’s emergency department. I cannot tell you the extent of the injuries at this time. Our first concern is for the employees and their families. For their privacy, we will not discuss any personnel connections to the incident. NHRMC Company Police is currently investigating this incident.”

