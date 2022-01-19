NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Study: N.C. can do more to prevent traffic crashes

They gave both North Carolina and South Carolina a grade of “yellow,” which is middle of the road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolinas could do a better job preventing crashes, especially those that end with someone’s death.

That’s the conclusion from an advocacy group aimed at stopping highway deaths.

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety analyze crash numbers and laws from each state and push for tougher laws aimed at protecting lives.

They gave both North Carolina and South Carolina a grade of “yellow,” which is middle of the road. New York and Rhode island were rated highest, while Missouri and Wyoming were at the bottom.

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety analyze crash numbers and laws from each state...
The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety analyze crash numbers and laws from each state and push for tougher laws aimed at protecting lives.

The group found in North Carolina in 2019 there were nearly 1,400 deadly crashes. When adding up the medical costs, property damage and loss of productivity, that comes to an impact of more than $9.5 billion.

Members of the group want to see lawmakers pass laws requiring rear-facing booster seats for children up through age 2. They also want the minimum age for a learner’s permit to be 16, and 18 for an unrestricted license.

The group would also like to see the state adopt a law that would allow police to stop a car when a backseat passenger isn’t belted. Currently, that’s not a primary reason for a stop.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
CMS delayed, other school districts will remain closed, hold remote learning on Wednesday due to conditions left by winter storm
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer was charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the...
Man accused of shooting his mother multiple times, killing her in Concord
Another chance at wintry weather is possible later this week.
Two First Alerts issued for rainy Thursday, potential for more wintry weather at end of week
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety analyze crash numbers and laws from each state...
Study: N.C. can do more to prevent traffic crashes
A tanker truck leaking ammonia has closed a portion of Highway 601 in Cabarrus County early...
Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak
Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak
Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County reopens after ammonia leak
A tanker truck leaking ammonia has closed a portion of Highway 601 in Cabarrus County early...
Tanker truck leaking ammonia closes portion of Hwy. 601 in Cabarrus County