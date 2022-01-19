Some grocery stores experiencing bare shelves after winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some grocery stores are looking bare this week after people rushed to stores to stock up ahead of the winter storm this past weekend.

Some big box and locally owned grocery stores are feeling the brunt of people stocking up before the winter weather hit. So, you may have a hard time finding your favorite food in the coming days depending on the grocery store.

Kimberly Shelton a shopper said, “the supply chain issue, it seems to be a problem, and the snow just added to that.”

Loc Tran, the owner of Giant Penny Grocery added, “we’re very empty, a lot of items that we need to sell on a regular basis are not here.”

Giant Penny is feeling the impact of panic buying ahead of the winter storm, on top of supply chain issues caused by low staffing during the pandemic.

Tran said, “that just takes it another step for us because they’re having issues with drivers coming into the warehouse and workers loading the shipment to bring it to our stores.”

Before the winter storm, Giant Penny was about 70 full of produce, but now it’s at 50 percent and the delivery for today was canceled because of the winter weather.

Some big box stores we checked in with are seeing bare shelves as well.

Shelton added, “some of them are completely empty and it’s really frustrating, so I’ve had to go from store to store to actually find what I need.”

Meanwhile, the shelves at Reid’s Fine Food are fully stocked.

Tom Coker, the owner of Reid’s Fine Food said, “we’re in a good position that we make a large percentage of the products we’ll sale.”

Reid’s also stocked up ahead of the winter storm shopping surge and was able to get shipments to restock Monday.

“We knew 5 days in advance, so we had time to plan and build up our inventory and we did,” said Coker.

The owner of Giant Penny Grocery tells WBTV it will take more than one delivery to restock the store and keep up with customer demand.

“It’s not good for us, we want to stock our stores, we want to bring our customers in here to provide them the items they need,” said Tran.

There’s a chance we could see more winter weather this weekend and both owners are hoping things will turn out differently, another surge of people panic buying will put some stores in a bad situation. Grocery stores are having a challenging time overcoming inflation, supply chain issues and staffing issues.

“You know, we’re dealing with it along with everybody else. You know, we’re in no better shape. I don’t think we’re better or worse than anybody else. It’s just a difficult operating environment. We’re all working, working through. And hopefully, we’ll start seeing people return to work,” said Coker.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.