Small fire reported at Chef Santos in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a fire at a popular restaurant in downtown Salisbury on Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at Chef Santos in the 100 block of East Fisher St.

Officials reported the source of the fire was overcooked food. There was no extension or damage, and no injuries were reported.

